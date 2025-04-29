Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,373 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,291% compared to the typical daily volume of 392 call options.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTE opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $884.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Aerovate Therapeutics Dividend Announcement

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21. Equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

