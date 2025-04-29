Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $20.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.87% of Trio-Tech International worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.