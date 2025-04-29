TrueMark Investments LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TrueMark Investments LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NVDA opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

