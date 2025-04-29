Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

TFC has been the subject of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 28.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 323,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,393 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 556,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 118,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

