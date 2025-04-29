Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $25.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.84. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan acquired 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,464,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,972 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,888,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,373.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 448,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after buying an additional 435,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

