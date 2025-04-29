Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and traded as high as $38.70. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 925 shares changing hands.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Down 2.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
