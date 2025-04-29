UBS Group Lowers Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $32.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI opened at $32.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after acquiring an additional 366,293 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,857 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,190,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,607 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 479,961 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after buying an additional 964,494 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

