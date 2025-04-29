UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and traded as low as $84.33. UCB shares last traded at $85.80, with a volume of 123,782 shares.

UCB Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.18.

UCB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.4838 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

