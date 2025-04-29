UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Down 63.1% in April

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the March 31st total of 584,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,077.5 days.
UCB Price Performance
OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $150.70 on Tuesday. UCB has a twelve month low of $126.05 and a twelve month high of $209.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About UCB
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UCB
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.