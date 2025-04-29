UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Down 63.1% in April

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the March 31st total of 584,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,077.5 days.

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $150.70 on Tuesday. UCB has a twelve month low of $126.05 and a twelve month high of $209.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

