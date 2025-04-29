Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UURAF opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.36.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Featured Stories

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

