Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UURAF opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.36.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
