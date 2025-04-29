United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of UEEC stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of -1.25. United Health Products has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.28.

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

