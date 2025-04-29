Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,720,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 174,843 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,863,616. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $663.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $394.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.97 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

