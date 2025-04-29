UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 157.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,173 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,915,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. AI Squared Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd now owns 46,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 339,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,597,000 after buying an additional 249,288 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

