UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UOL Group Stock Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS UOLGY opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.
About UOL Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UOL Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.