UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UOL Group Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS UOLGY opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

