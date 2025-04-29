Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vallourec Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vallourec will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

