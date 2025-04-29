VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the March 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VACNY

VAT Group Trading Up 4.1 %

VAT Group Company Profile

VACNY opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

(Get Free Report)

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.