Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the March 31st total of 501,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,321.0 days.
Venture Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VEMLF opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Venture has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.
Venture Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Venture
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.