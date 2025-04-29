Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the March 31st total of 501,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,321.0 days.

Venture Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VEMLF opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Venture has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

