VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in April

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2025

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VCVOF stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.