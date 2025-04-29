VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in April

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VCVOF stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

