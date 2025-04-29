Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the March 31st total of 93,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 326,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vinci Price Performance

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. Vinci has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9994 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.29.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.