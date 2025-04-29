Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRTS. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

VRTS opened at $154.42 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $142.18 and a one year high of $252.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 27.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 53.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

