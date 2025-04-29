Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Vossloh Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSSY opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.
About Vossloh
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vossloh
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.