Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vossloh Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSSY opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

