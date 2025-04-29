W.W. Grainger (GWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post earnings of $9.48 per share and revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-41.500 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $40 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GWW opened at $1,012.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $874.98 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $986.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,069.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.89.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. This represents a 10.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W.W. Grainger stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

