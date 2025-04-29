Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the March 31st total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 285,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

