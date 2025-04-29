Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 47,000 shares changing hands.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$56.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.33.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

