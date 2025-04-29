Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 76,622 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 63,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $170.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.12%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

