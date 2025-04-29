Walleye Capital LLC Sells 241,881 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,881 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,413,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 305,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 247,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $771.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

