WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) & Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Critical Survey

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) and Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WaveDancer and Global-E Online, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 0.00 Global-E Online 0 0 12 0 3.00

Global-E Online has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.55%. Given Global-E Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global-E Online is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $7.74 million 0.83 -$2.03 million N/A N/A Global-E Online $752.76 million 8.03 -$133.80 million ($0.44) -81.27

This table compares WaveDancer and Global-E Online”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WaveDancer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global-E Online.

Risk and Volatility

WaveDancer has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global-E Online has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and Global-E Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer -17.55% -57.30% -27.44% Global-E Online -10.04% -8.56% -6.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Global-E Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of WaveDancer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Global-E Online shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global-E Online beats WaveDancer on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

