Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $31.09 and last traded at $30.89. 677,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,620,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $611,104.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,491.58. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,389,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,852.09. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,863 shares of company stock worth $3,393,929. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Wayfair by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Wayfair by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

