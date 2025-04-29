Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,829 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of Weave Communications worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 101,580 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 873,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 239,202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 52,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Weave Communications stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.96 million, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $17.63.

Insider Activity at Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 31,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $348,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,921.44. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Branden Neish sold 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $289,028.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,087.64. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,509 shares of company stock worth $7,408,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Weave Communications from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEAV

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.