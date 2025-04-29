Wedbush Has Bullish Forecast for M/I Homes Q3 Earnings

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.94. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q1 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MHO. Seaport Res Ptn raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $105.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,674,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,086 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 17,898.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 104,348 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 81.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 81,964 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

