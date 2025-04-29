Wedbush Issues Negative Forecast for Meritage Homes Earnings

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Meritage Homes in a report released on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

MTH has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

MTH opened at $67.66 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the third quarter. Castellan Group now owns 31,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $16,056,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $43,607.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,789.63. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $48,692.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $427,353.99. The trade was a 10.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,683 shares of company stock worth $122,547 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

