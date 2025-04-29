Wedbush Issues Optimistic Outlook for IBM Earnings

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research note issued on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

IBM stock opened at $236.15 on Monday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $266.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $218.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after buying an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after buying an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

