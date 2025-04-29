Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $458,251.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 441,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,238,658.56. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,834.24. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 245,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 88,520 shares during the last quarter. Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $77,658,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

