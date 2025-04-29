Wedbush Weighs in on Tesla’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $285.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $919.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.09. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.6% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 240,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,690.41. The trade was a 3,603.60 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.