Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Price

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.87 on Monday. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $934.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

