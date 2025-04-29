Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $260.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $524.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Saia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.37.

Shares of SAIA opened at $237.11 on Monday. Saia has a one year low of $229.21 and a one year high of $624.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Saia by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Saia by 8.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 3,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

