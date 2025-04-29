Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VSE were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in VSE in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VSE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VSE from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. VSE Co. has a one year low of $73.36 and a one year high of $128.72.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

