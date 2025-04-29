Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 190.8% in April

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, an increase of 190.8% from the March 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance

WSTRF stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.41. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 3,992.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.