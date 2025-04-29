WF Holding Ltd’s (NASDAQ:WFF) Quiet Period Will End on May 6th

WF’s (NASDAQ:WFF – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 6th. WF had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 27th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During WF’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
WF Trading Up 7.6 %
NASDAQ WFF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. WF has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.52.
WF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WF
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for WF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.