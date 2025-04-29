WF Holding Ltd’s (NASDAQ:WFF) Quiet Period Will End on May 6th

WF’s (NASDAQ:WFF – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 6th. WF had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 27th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During WF’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

WF Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ WFF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. WF has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.52.

WF Company Profile

We are a manufacturer of fiberglass reinforced plastic, or FRP, products based in Malaysia. For over 30 years, we have been providing high-quality and durable FRP products to various industries, including, among others, chemical processing, water and wastewater treatment, and power generation. Our products range from tanks, pipes, ducts, gratings and other custom-made FRP products.

