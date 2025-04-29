WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

WH Smith Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. WH Smith has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

