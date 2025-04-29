WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
WH Smith Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. WH Smith has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.
About WH Smith
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WH Smith
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.