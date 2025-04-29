What is Chardan Capital’s Estimate for UBX FY2025 Earnings?

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

