What is Cormark’s Estimate for MAG Silver FY2025 Earnings?

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, April 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities raised MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.09.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$21.64 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$15.64 and a 52-week high of C$25.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 32.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

