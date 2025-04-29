What is Cormark’s Estimate for Trisura Group Q1 Earnings?

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 25th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSU. CIBC cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.44.

TSE:TSU opened at C$37.75 on Monday. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$30.77 and a one year high of C$46.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.95.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

