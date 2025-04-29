What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for HFWA Q2 Earnings?

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.74 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HFWA. StockNews.com raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HFWA opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $773.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 794.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 475.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $80,677.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at $992,832.33. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,635.96. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,311 shares of company stock worth $267,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

