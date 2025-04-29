What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Fiserv Q2 Earnings?

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a report released on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.01 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

Shares of FI opened at $177.89 on Monday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

