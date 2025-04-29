What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for TSE:AEM Q2 Earnings?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.67.

AEM opened at C$164.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$151.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$86.66 and a 52 week high of C$175.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.24%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 6,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.55, for a total transaction of C$933,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,625 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.99, for a total value of C$787,455.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,625 shares of company stock worth $3,958,905 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

