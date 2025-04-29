What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for AEM Q2 Earnings?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $118.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $63.01 and a 12-month high of $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 195,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

