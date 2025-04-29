What is William Blair’s Estimate for WST Q3 Earnings?

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 25th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $216.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.19. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $372.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.