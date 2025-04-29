What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for ALGT Q1 Earnings?

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a report issued on Thursday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 412,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 33.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $597,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

