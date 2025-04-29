Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Up 163.6% in April

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 163.6% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Wienerberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Wienerberger Trading Up 4.9 %

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

